CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) Given a $7.00 Price Target at B. Riley

B. Riley set a $7.00 price objective on CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CynergisTek from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

CTEK traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 46,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,901. CynergisTek has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

CynergisTek (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CynergisTek by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CynergisTek by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of CynergisTek by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 83,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,982 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of CynergisTek by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 197,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CynergisTek during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

CynergisTek Company Profile

Cynergistek, Inc provides outsourced document solutions, IT consulting data security, and managed print services primarily to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers Incident Response, Vendor Security Management, and Patient Privacy Monitoring Service, as well as Compliance Assist Partner Program.

