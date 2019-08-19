CyberMiles (CMT) Price Reaches $0.0352 on Top Exchanges

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One CyberMiles token can currently be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000329 BTC on exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Zebpay and Tokenomy. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. CyberMiles has a total market cap of $28.17 million and approximately $10.57 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00710272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012339 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00027011 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00014789 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002300 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Koinex, BCEX, Bithumb, LBank, Binance, Tokenomy, Zebpay, Bibox, IDEX, CoinBene, IDCM, DragonEX, Huobi and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

