CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $7.88

CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and traded as low as $7.02. CTR COAST MLP &/COM shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 16,534 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.12.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.104 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 320.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in CTR COAST MLP &/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CTR COAST MLP &/COM in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in CTR COAST MLP &/COM in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CTR COAST MLP &/COM by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

About CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN)

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

