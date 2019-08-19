CryptoSoul Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $44,045.00 and approximately $21,556.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00263152 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009237 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.70 or 0.01331353 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022901 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00092915 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000426 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 362,699,640 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,317,220 tokens. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

