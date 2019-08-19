Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown Crafts from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

CRWS stock opened at $5.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.13 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Crown Crafts has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $6.15.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The textile maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $15.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.54%. On average, analysts expect that Crown Crafts will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.00%.

In related news, insider Nanci Freeman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 979,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 166,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 375.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 154,318 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Crown Crafts by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 100,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 25,588 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Crown Crafts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. 40.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Crafts Company Profile

Crown Crafts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer products industry in the United States and internationally. It provides infant, toddler, and juvenile products, including infant and toddler beddings; blankets and swaddle blankets; nursery and toddler accessories; room décors; reusable and disposable bibs; burp cloths; hooded bath towels and washcloths; reusable and disposable placemats, and floor mats; disposable toilet seat covers and changing mats; developmental toys; feeding and care goods; and other infant, toddler, and juvenile soft goods.

