Critical Review: Natus Medical (NTUS) & The Competition

Natus Medical (NASDAQ: NTUS) is one of 49 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Natus Medical to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.9% of Natus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Natus Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Natus Medical has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natus Medical’s peers have a beta of 1.58, indicating that their average stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Natus Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Natus Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Natus Medical Competitors 263 722 1339 69 2.51

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 23.56%. Given Natus Medical’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Natus Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Natus Medical and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Natus Medical $530.89 million -$22.93 million 21.85 Natus Medical Competitors $1.19 billion $127.95 million 16.95

Natus Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Natus Medical. Natus Medical is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Natus Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Natus Medical -7.38% 10.73% 6.61% Natus Medical Competitors -280.44% -175.03% -17.78%

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders. The company also provides computerized neurodiagnostic systems for audiology, neurology, polysomnography, and neonatology; and software systems for managing and tracking disorders and diseases for public health laboratories. In addition, it offers electroencephalography, long term monitoring, intensive care unit monitoring, electromyography, sleep analysis or polysomnography, and intra-operative monitoring solutions. Further, the company provides hearing screening products; diagnostic hearing assessment products to screen for/or diagnose hearing loss, or to identify abnormalities affecting the peripheral and central auditory nervous systems; balance and mobility systems to diagnose and assist in treating balance disorders; and thermoregulation products to control the incubators and warmers. Additionally, it offers jaundice management products; brain injury products; NICVIEW, a live streaming video for families with babies in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU); essential products used in the everyday operation of NICU; and eye imaging systems and products used in the advanced science and practice of neonatal and pediatric retinal imaging. The company also provides computer-based audiological, otoneurologic, and vestibular instrumentation and sound rooms to hearing and balance care professionals. It serves hospitals, clinics, laboratories, physicians, nurses, audiologists, and governmental agencies. Natus Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

