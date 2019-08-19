Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) a $5.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMLP. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price target on Summit Midstream Partners and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Summit Midstream Partners from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup cut Summit Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Summit Midstream Partners from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Summit Midstream Partners has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of SMLP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.92. 277,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,495. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $17.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $426.29 million, a P/E ratio of 82.00 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). Summit Midstream Partners had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $99.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Midstream Partners will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.33%. Summit Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 1,916.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMLP. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $78,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth $120,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $196,000. 31.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Summit Midstream Partners

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

