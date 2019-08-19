Craig Hallum Lowers Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) to Hold

Craig Hallum cut shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Petmed Express from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

PETS stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.59. Petmed Express has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $79.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.83 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Petmed Express by 15.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,914,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,007,000 after purchasing an additional 259,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Petmed Express by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,407,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,059,000 after purchasing an additional 143,496 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Petmed Express by 35.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 762,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,366,000 after purchasing an additional 197,550 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Petmed Express by 84.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 490,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after purchasing an additional 224,632 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Petmed Express by 2.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

About Petmed Express

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

