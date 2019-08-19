Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Given a $15.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CVET. Raymond James reduced their target price on Covetrus from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Covetrus from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Covetrus in a report on Friday, May 10th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.02. 2,604,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,635,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.74. Covetrus has a 12 month low of $12.22 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.40.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Equities analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

