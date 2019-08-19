Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Acquired by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in shares of Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) by 55.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Coupa Software comprises approximately 1.8% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth $70,000.

In other news, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.32, for a total value of $1,533,987.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,135.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $103,890.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 322,931 shares of company stock valued at $41,125,664 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,845. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $52.01 and a 1-year high of $148.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -207.46 and a beta of 1.61.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COUP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.94.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

