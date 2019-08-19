Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) Trading 13.6% Higher

Correvio Pharma Corp (NASDAQ:CORV)’s stock price traded up 13.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.00, 9,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 94% from the average session volume of 152,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Correvio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Correvio Pharma in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Correvio Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $84.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 million. Correvio Pharma had a negative return on equity of 427.34% and a negative net margin of 107.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Correvio Pharma Corp will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORV. Tamarack Advisers LP increased its stake in Correvio Pharma by 39.6% during the second quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Correvio Pharma by 24.9% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 422,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 84,255 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Correvio Pharma by 1.1% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,788,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,130,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Correvio Pharma by 177.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 40,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Correvio Pharma during the first quarter worth $116,000. 38.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Correvio Pharma (NASDAQ:CORV)

Correvio Pharma Corp. operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the provision of development and commercialization of medical products. It operates through the Europe and Rest of the World geographical segments. The firm focuses on cardiovascular therapies that will improve the quality of life and health of patients suffering from heart disease.

