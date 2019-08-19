Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO Acquires $21,980.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $21,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CMT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. 9,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,708. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $10.57.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMT. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 11.9% during the second quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 24,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 72.8% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 70,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 392,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

