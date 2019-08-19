Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO Acquires $21,980.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.28 per share, with a total value of $21,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
CMT stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.00. 9,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,708. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $10.57.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.25 million for the quarter.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.
