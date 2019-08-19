Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Cordoba Minerals Corp (CVE:CDB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 28100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $19.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Cordoba Minerals (CVE:CDB)

Cordoba Minerals Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for copper and gold deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the San Matias project that includes the Alacran deposit covering an area of 20,000 hectares located in the municipality of Puerto Libertador, in the Department of Cordoba, Colombia.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Cordoba Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cordoba Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.