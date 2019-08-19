CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th. Analysts expect CooTek (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) has set its Q2 2019 guidance at EPS.
CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. On average, analysts expect CooTek (Cayman) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE CTK opened at $6.09 on Monday. CooTek has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.
About CooTek (Cayman)
CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
