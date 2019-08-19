CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th. Analysts expect CooTek (Cayman) to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. CooTek (Cayman) has set its Q2 2019 guidance at EPS.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $40.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.10 million. On average, analysts expect CooTek (Cayman) to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CooTek (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of NYSE CTK opened at $6.09 on Monday. CooTek has a 12-month low of $5.40 and a 12-month high of $13.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut CooTek (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut CooTek (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.