Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Given a $40.00 Price Target by B. Riley Analysts

B. Riley set a $40.00 price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTB. ValuEngine lowered Cooper Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cooper Tire & Rubber has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CTB traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $24.09. 275,344 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,827. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. Cooper Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $35.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.66.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.33). Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $679.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.27%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $99,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It manufactures and markets passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

