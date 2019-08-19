Contentos Market Capitalization Tops $13.98 Million (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Contentos has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. One Contentos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0328 or 0.00000306 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy. Contentos has a total market cap of $13.98 million and approximately $8.36 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.14 or 0.04811626 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00045987 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000156 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001151 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0977 or 0.00000912 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Contentos Token Profile

Contentos is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Contentos’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,451,114 tokens. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Contentos Token Trading

Contentos can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

