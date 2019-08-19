ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,106 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 592.6% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 561 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 779.2% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 633 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,316,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.02. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $50.59 and a 52 week high of $80.24. The stock has a market cap of $56.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The energy producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.02). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COP. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ConocoPhillips from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.85.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

