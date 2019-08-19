Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Compass Minerals is a leading provider of essential minerals that solve nature’s challenges, including salt for winter roadway safety and other consumer, industrial and agricultural uses, and specialty plant nutrition minerals that improve the quality and yield of crops. The company produces its minerals at locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Brazil and the U.K. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. “

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMP. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price target on Compass Minerals International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

NYSE:CMP traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.45. The stock had a trading volume of 387,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,142. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.11 and its 200 day moving average is $54.25. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $70.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Compass Minerals International had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $245.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $60,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $67,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

See Also: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Minerals International (CMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.