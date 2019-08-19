Comparing Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) & Her Imports (NYSE:HHER)

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) and Her Imports (OTCMKTS:HHER) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.0% of Evertec shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Evertec shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Her Imports shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Evertec and Her Imports, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evertec 0 0 3 0 3.00 Her Imports 0 0 0 0 N/A

Evertec presently has a consensus price target of $33.67, suggesting a potential downside of 4.95%. Given Evertec’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Evertec is more favorable than Her Imports.

Profitability

This table compares Evertec and Her Imports’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evertec 20.55% 60.49% 14.03% Her Imports -61.67% -80.09% -71.40%

Volatility & Risk

Evertec has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Her Imports has a beta of -9.29, suggesting that its stock price is 1,029% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Evertec pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Her Imports does not pay a dividend. Evertec pays out 11.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Evertec and Her Imports’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evertec $453.87 million 5.61 $86.27 million $1.70 20.84 Her Imports $12.14 million 0.12 -$7.48 million N/A N/A

Evertec has higher revenue and earnings than Her Imports.

Summary

Evertec beats Her Imports on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evertec Company Profile

EVERTEC, Inc. engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT consulting services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. The company manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately two billion transactions. It sells and distributes its services primarily through a proprietary direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Her Imports Company Profile

Her Imports operates as a retailer of human hair extensions and related haircare and beauty products in the United States. It sells human hair products, including clip-ins and wigs under the Her Imports brand; haircare products, such as various shampoos and conditioners, and adhesives under the OSIworks brand; and beauty products and related accessories comprising silk bonnets, as well as styling tools under the Her Imports brand and makeup products under the Skin & Yang brand. The company also sells its products to consultation studios, as well as through its Website, herimports.com. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 24 retail locations. The company was formerly known as EZJR, Inc. and changed its name to Her Imports in January 2017. Her Imports was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

