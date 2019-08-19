Columbus Energy Resources (LON:CERP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.10

Columbus Energy Resources PLC (LON:CERP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 11.10 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 553277 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3 ($0.04).

Separately, VSA Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus Energy Resources in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 million and a P/E ratio of -7.50.

Columbus Energy Resources plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Trinidad and Tobago, Spain, Cyprus, St Lucia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Goudron Oilfield located in south-eastern Trinidad. The company was formerly known as LGO Energy plc and changed its name to Columbus Energy Resources plc in June 2017.

