Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd, Inc (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th.

Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.4% annually over the last three years.

PSF opened at $28.60 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.75. Cohen & Steers Select Pref & Inc Fd has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $29.33.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

