Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc Announces Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:RNP)

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd Inc (NYSE:RNP) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of 0.124 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th.

Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

RNP stock opened at $23.02 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Reit & Pfd Icm Fd has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $23.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.93.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

