Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Insider Patrick J. Mahaffy Acquires 50,000 Shares

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) insider Patrick J. Mahaffy purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 919,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,138,255.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ CLVS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.95. 67,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,697,737. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $37.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.70) by ($0.57). Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 372.68% and a negative net margin of 332.18%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.94) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays set a $36.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clovis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the first quarter worth about $20,016,000. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 12.4% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,563,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,277,000 after purchasing an additional 503,400 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 166.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 781,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after purchasing an additional 488,523 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter worth about $8,351,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the second quarter worth about $5,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

