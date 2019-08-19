Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWEN. ValuEngine raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Sunday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 58,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 903.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 366.7% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.71% of the company’s stock.

CWEN traded down $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.57. The stock had a trading volume of 51,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.89. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. Clearway Energy had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 173.91%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

