Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $26.40

Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.40 and traded as high as $24.33. Citizens & Northern shares last traded at $24.33, with a volume of 35 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CZNC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $293.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Leonard Simpson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $27,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,139.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 1,732 shares of company stock valued at $44,225 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 542.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 560.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Citizens & Northern by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Citizens & Northern Company Profile (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits, as well as non-insured RepoSweep accounts.

