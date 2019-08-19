Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.77

Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and traded as high as $20.49. Citizens shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $99.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Citizens by 110.7% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 83,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 44,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citizens by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 6.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Company Profile

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

