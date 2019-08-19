Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.77

Shares of Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.77 and traded as high as $20.49. Citizens shares last traded at $20.49, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $99.72 million, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.98%.
Citizens Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIZN)
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits, as well as savings and time deposit accounts. It also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; installment loans; credit card loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
