Citigroup Analysts Give VMware (NYSE:VMW) a $212.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a $212.00 price objective on VMware (NYSE:VMW) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VMW. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $214.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of VMware from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of VMware from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $189.36.

VMW stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,883,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,079. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. VMware has a 12-month low of $129.33 and a 12-month high of $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.33.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. VMware had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that VMware will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 2,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $462,907.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,285.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 38,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.58, for a total transaction of $6,620,721.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 181,243 shares in the company, valued at $30,916,430.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,053 shares of company stock worth $14,639,696 over the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VMW. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in VMware during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in VMware by 94.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 206 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

