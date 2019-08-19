Citigroup Analysts Give Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) a $100.00 Price Target

Citigroup set a $100.00 price target on Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on KEYS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.33.

NYSE KEYS traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,268. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $53.21 and a 1 year high of $94.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Mark Pierpoint sold 13,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,023,392.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,104.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Cullen sold 16,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,228,234.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,645,835. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 487 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

