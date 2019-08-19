Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 60.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 336.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 653,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,061,000 after purchasing an additional 503,747 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 21.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,722,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,345,000 after buying an additional 475,757 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 145.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 409,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,837,000 after buying an additional 242,991 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cintas by 124.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 322,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,199,000 after buying an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter valued at $35,773,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cintas to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 target price (up from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Cintas from $217.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.44.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at $33,283,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,053 shares in the company, valued at $18,008,331.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.24. 6,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,347. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $155.98 and a 52 week high of $266.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.16, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.99.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

