Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Churchill Downs worth $24,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 248.0% during the first quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 142.4% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $120.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a 200 day moving average of $101.97. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.58 and a 1 year high of $132.73.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.85 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 34.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHDN. BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.20.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total value of $692,129.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,750,351.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.