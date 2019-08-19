China Lending (NASDAQ:CLDC) Shares Up 6.8%

China Lending Corp (NASDAQ:CLDC)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.64 and last traded at $0.63, 162,409 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 128,198 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.59.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Lending stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Lending Corp (NASDAQ:CLDC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of China Lending as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Lending Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides direct lending services in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China. It offers loans to micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company also provides financial consulting services.

