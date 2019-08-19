Chiliz (CHZ) Market Cap Achieves $25.76 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $25.76 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Chiliz has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00262846 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.39 or 0.01342085 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00022842 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00092792 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000421 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz's total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,341,995,514 tokens. Chiliz's official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz's official website is www.chiliz.com .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chiliz

Chiliz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Binance DEX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

