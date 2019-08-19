Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Deutsche Bank currently has $103.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PLCE. Wedbush set a $130.00 price objective on Childrens Place and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub lowered Childrens Place from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $126.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Childrens Place in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Childrens Place from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Childrens Place from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $124.67.

Shares of Childrens Place stock opened at $79.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. Childrens Place has a 52 week low of $75.95 and a 52 week high of $160.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 229.5% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new stake in Childrens Place during the second quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 128.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Childrens Place by 15.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

