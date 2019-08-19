Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) VP Sells $1,880,942.50 in Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) VP Michael D. Witzeman sold 4,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total value of $1,880,942.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CHE traded up $4.89 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $434.83. 5,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $260.03 and a one year high of $433.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.08.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm had revenue of $473.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Chemed by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. raised its position in Chemed by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Chemed by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Chemed by 117.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Chemed by 184.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHE. Zacks Investment Research cut Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.75.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

