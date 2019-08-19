CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lowered its position in CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,758 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 5,894.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,403 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after acquiring an additional 272,775 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 106,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 37,047 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 36,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIB traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 47,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.25. CGI Inc has a 52 week low of $57.35 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.54.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). CGI had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC downgraded CGI from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America began coverage on CGI in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

