CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Northland Securities restated a hold rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays set a $27.00 price target on shares of CEVA and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CEVA from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Get CEVA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $31.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. The firm has a market cap of $678.50 million, a PE ratio of 289.64 and a beta of 1.65. CEVA has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.46 and a quick ratio of 8.01.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. CEVA had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CEVA will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of CEVA by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after buying an additional 41,993 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 1,606.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 112,170 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of CEVA by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 337,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,175,000 after buying an additional 37,415 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.