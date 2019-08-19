Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) is Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd lessened its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Cerner accounts for 5.7% of Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Veritas Investment Management UK Ltd owned 0.09% of Cerner worth $20,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cerner by 115.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Cerner by 303.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $2,898,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Nill sold 244,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total value of $16,938,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 289,500 shares of company stock valued at $20,225,008. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Cerner from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Cerner from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.79.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $72.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,039. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.57. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $76.47.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Cerner had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

