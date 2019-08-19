Centamin (TSE:CEE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.97

Centamin PLC (TSE:CEE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.22. Centamin shares last traded at $2.22, with a volume of 2,700 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a PE ratio of 48.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Centamin’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Centamin’s payout ratio is presently 119.57%.

In other news, Director Heidi Anne Brown sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total value of C$27,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at C$30,342.50.

Centamin Company Profile (TSE:CEE)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

