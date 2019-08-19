Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) Shares Sold by Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Celgene by 277.8% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celgene by 212.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Celgene in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Celgene during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Celgene by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celgene stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,949. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Celgene Co. has a one year low of $58.59 and a one year high of $98.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Celgene had a return on equity of 89.93% and a net margin of 32.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Celgene Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CELG shares. Barclays downgraded shares of Celgene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.60.

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

