CatoCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $22.00 (CATO)

CatoCoin (CURRENCY:CATO) traded up 46.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One CatoCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $18.94, $13.77, $32.15 and $5.60. Over the last seven days, CatoCoin has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar. CatoCoin has a total market capitalization of $54,442.00 and $22.00 worth of CatoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CatoCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00265922 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $144.66 or 0.01348992 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000663 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00023809 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00093408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000422 BTC.

CatoCoin Coin Profile

CatoCoin’s total supply is 10,805,726 coins. CatoCoin’s official Twitter account is @catocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CatoCoin is catocoin.net

CatoCoin Coin Trading

CatoCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $18.94, $20.33, $51.55, $33.94, $13.77, $5.60, $32.15, $7.50, $24.68, $10.39 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CatoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CatoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CatoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CatoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CatoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.