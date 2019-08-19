Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Catalent, Inc. provides advanced delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics and consumer health products. It operates through Oral Technologies, Medication Delivery Solutions, and Development & Clinical Services. The Oral Technologies segment address the full diversity of the pharmaceutical industry including small molecules, large molecule biologics and consumer health products. The Medication Delivery Solutions segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for delivery of drugs and biologics administered through injection, inhalation, and ophthalmic routes. The Development and Clinical Services segment provides manufacturing, packaging, storage, and inventory management services for drugs and biologics in clinical trials. Catalent, Inc. is headquartered in Somerset, New Jersey. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Catalent stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.25. 580,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,573. Catalent has a 12-month low of $29.23 and a 12-month high of $58.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.96.

In related news, insider Peter L. Buzy acquired 44,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.13 per share, with a total value of $2,008,285.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,285. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $219,024.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 17.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,503,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,456,000 after buying an additional 2,620,352 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,615,000 after buying an additional 388,615 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Catalent by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,913,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,849,000 after buying an additional 74,670 shares in the last quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter worth about $111,494,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Catalent by 11.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,774,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,210,000 after buying an additional 188,998 shares in the last quarter. 99.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

