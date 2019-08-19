Castle Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $29.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 39% against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $62,424.00 and approximately $29.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Castle

Castle (CRYPTO:CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 14,730,921 coins and its circulating supply is 14,399,698 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

Castle Coin Trading

Castle can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

