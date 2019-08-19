Cashaa (CAS) Price Reaches $0.0107 on Major Exchanges

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Cashaa has a total market capitalization of $8.10 million and $2,536.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for $0.0107 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Exrates and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00269372 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009650 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.89 or 0.01326308 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00023765 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00095382 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa launched on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . Cashaa’s official message board is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, IDEX, Exrates and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

