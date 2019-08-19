Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.28

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 6950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti set a $24.00 price objective on Career Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $156.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.10 million. Career Education had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Career Education Corp. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $94,008.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,710.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,067 shares of company stock valued at $527,382. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Career Education by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.

