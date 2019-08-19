Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.28

Career Education Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.28 and last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 6950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.08.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Career Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Career Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Career Education in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti set a $24.00 price objective on Career Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Career Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
In related news, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 4,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $94,008.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 170,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,710.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,067 shares of company stock valued at $527,382. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CECO. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Career Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Career Education by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Career Education (NASDAQ:CECO)
Career Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU), American InterContinental University (AIU), and All Other Campuses.
