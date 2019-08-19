Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.14

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 3620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Carbonite from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.

The stock has a market cap of $527.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $121.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.68 million. Carbonite had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 20.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Carbonite Inc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $95,818.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 32,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $738,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,452 shares of company stock worth $1,269,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARB. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carbonite during the second quarter worth about $12,653,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Carbonite by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Carbonite by 7.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carbonite during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carbonite during the second quarter worth about $4,463,000.

Carbonite Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARB)

Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.

