Carbonite (NASDAQ:CARB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.14

Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ:CARB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.14 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 3620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carbonite from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carbonite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Carbonite from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of Carbonite from $39.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.92.
The stock has a market cap of $527.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.
In related news, CEO Mohamad Ali sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total transaction of $95,818.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Anthony Folger sold 32,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $738,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,452 shares of company stock worth $1,269,573 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARB. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carbonite during the second quarter worth about $12,653,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Carbonite by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Carbonite by 7.6% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carbonite during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carbonite during the second quarter worth about $4,463,000.
Carbonite Company Profile (NASDAQ:CARB)
Carbonite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides backup, disaster recovery, high availability, and workload migration technology solutions in the United States. Its solutions include Carbonite Safe, a cloud backup solution for individuals and businesses that protects customer data from accidental deletions, crashes, ransomware, viruses, and other common threats; and Carbonite Endpoint that protects the data, which resides on an organization's computers, laptops, tablets, and smartphones.
