Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) Trading 7.7% Higher

Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) traded up 7.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.70 and last traded at $0.70, 329,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 6% from the average session volume of 311,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Maxim Group set a $1.00 target price on shares of Capstone Turbine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $49.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.65.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Capstone Turbine had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 75.59%. The company had revenue of $22.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPST. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Capstone Turbine by 77.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 119,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 52,107 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Capstone Turbine during the first quarter worth about $247,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Capstone Turbine by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,682 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Capstone Turbine by 5.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 485,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 25,529 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Capstone Turbine by 4.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,374,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 63,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPST)

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

