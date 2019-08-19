Capitala Finance Corp (CPTA) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on August 29th

Capitala Finance Corp (NASDAQ:CPTA) declared a dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 29th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Capitala Finance has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.0% per year over the last three years. Capitala Finance has a payout ratio of 95.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Capitala Finance to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.0%.

Get Capitala Finance alerts:

CPTA stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. Capitala Finance has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 107.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capitala Finance will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capitala Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Capitala Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitala Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.