Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Give Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) a $55.00 Price Target

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) has been assigned a $55.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential upside of 157.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TBPH. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on Theravance Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Theravance Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Shares of TBPH stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.32. 14,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,674. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $35.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.92 million. Theravance Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 2,631.15% and a negative net margin of 369.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Theravance Biopharma will post -4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $22,422,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Theravance Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth $254,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 882.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 8,951 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.