Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $107.57 price objective for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Canopy Growth from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Desjardins reiterated a hold rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canopy Growth has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $55.13.

Canopy Growth stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.72. 6,013,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,633,973. The company has a quick ratio of 11.49, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canopy Growth has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $59.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 3.63.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 13.01% and a negative net margin of 647.47%. The firm had revenue of $70.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canopy Growth will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,983,838 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $200,899,000 after purchasing an additional 125,275 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,823,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Canopy Growth by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,043,350 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $82,368,000 after purchasing an additional 82,122 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 821,382 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $35,530,000 after purchasing an additional 149,334 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canopy Growth by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 792,827 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $32,077,000 after purchasing an additional 29,224 shares during the period. 8.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

