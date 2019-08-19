Canaccord Genuity Raises Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Price Target to C$5.00

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 131.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC increased their price target on Premier Gold Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Shares of PG remained flat at $C$2.16 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 458,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,003. Premier Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$1.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $454.53 million and a P/E ratio of -20.57.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

